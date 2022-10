News From Law.com

Cravath, Swaine & Moore is getting closer to its launch in Washington, D.C., with the Wall Street law firm inking a 21,065 lease at 1601 K Street NW. Cravath, with plans to move into the building this year, plans to occupy the entire third floor, according to the landlord's broker, which announced the lease Wednesday.

Legal Services - Large Law

October 13, 2022, 7:01 PM