Cravath, Swaine & Moore has made significant moves in the structure and operations of the firm in the last three years, perhaps more in that time period than in any other since its formation. From abandoning pure lockstep compensation to launching a D.C. office, Cravath is finally seeking to become more competitive, analysts say, but some question whether it's enough and if the firm's adjustments are coherent enough to work together.

June 09, 2023, 5:00 AM

