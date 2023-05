News From Law.com International

Cravath, Swaine & Moore has cut some U.S. finance associates in its London office, according to a person with knowledge of the matter. The elite New York-based firm, which currently has 23 associates in addition to five partners in its London office according to its website, has fewer people than it did before, the person added, although it will continue to hire as required.

