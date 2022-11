News From Law.com

Cravath Swaine & Moore has elected eight of its lawyers to the partnership, a larger class of new partners than last year. Seven of the eight lawyers are in the firm's corporate department, despite the slowdown in deals and lower demand work overall in transactional work in the legal industry this year. However, the corporate lawyers focus on a range of practices, including capital markets, corporate governance, M&A, private equity and banking.

November 16, 2022, 4:33 PM