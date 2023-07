News From Law.com

Jeffrey Rosen, former acting U.S. attorney general under President Donald Trump, has joined Cravath, Swaine & Moore's Washington, D.C. office as of counsel. He's the latest high-profile lawyer to join the Wall Street firm's new D.C. office, as it seeks to become more competitive in the region.

July 17, 2023, 1:49 PM

nature of claim: /