Crash Victim Reaches $11.5M Settlement in Suit Over Allegedl...

A teacher injured in a vehicle crash while chaperoning a school trip reached an $11.5 million settlement Tuesday in her products liability suit claiming defects in the bus she had been riding led her to sustain a traumatic brain injury. Joe Tucker, the founder of Tucker Law Group, was among the attorneys who represented the plaintiffs, Brittany Jacobs and her mother, against multiple defendants, including REV Group. Tucker said a pivotal pretrial ruling kicked off a series of victories for their client, which moved the defendants to settle mid-trial.

January 03, 2023, 3:50 PM