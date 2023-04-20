New Suit - Consumer Class Action

FCA US, the maker of Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat and Jeep automobiles, was hit with a consumer class action on Thursday in Delaware District Court. The suit, brought by Cafferty Clobes Meriwether & Sprengel, the Bifferato Firm and Sauder Schelkopf, alleges that a defective taillight assembly in the 2014-2023 Dodge Durango allows water to leak in and destroy the vehicle's rear lights and reverse camera. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00436, Cranstoun et al. v. FCA US LLC.

Automotive

April 20, 2023, 5:56 PM

David Cranstoun

Erik Wolfmann

Gary Eisner

Monica Lambert

The Bifferato Firm, P.A.

FCA US LLC

nature of claim: 380/alleging unlawful business conduct