New Suit - Privacy Class Action

The New York Times Company was slapped with a privacy class action Friday in Michigan Eastern District Court. The suit alleges that the New York Times sold, rented and exchanged detailed subscriber information to third parties in violation of Michigan's Video Rental Privacy Act. The suit was brought by Bursor & Fisher, Hedin Hall LLP and The Miller Law Firm. Counsel have not yet appeared for the New York Times. The case is 2:22-cv-12603, Crane v. The New York Times Company.