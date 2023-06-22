Attorneys at Litchfield Cavo on Wednesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Continental Insurance Co., Aegis Syndicate No. 1225 at Lloyd's and other defendants to Indiana Northern District Court. The suit, brought by Plews Shadley Racher & Braun on behalf of Crane 1 Holdco Inc. and Crane 1 Services Inc., seeks to declare that Continental Insurance has a duty to defend and indemnify the plaintiffs in an underlying personal injury action. The case is 2:23-cv-00205, Crane 1 Holdco, Inc. et al v. Continental Insurance Company et al.
Insurance
June 22, 2023, 3:35 AM