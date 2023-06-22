Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Litchfield Cavo on Wednesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Continental Insurance Co., Aegis Syndicate No. 1225 at Lloyd's and other defendants to Indiana Northern District Court. The suit, brought by Plews Shadley Racher & Braun on behalf of Crane 1 Holdco Inc. and Crane 1 Services Inc., seeks to declare that Continental Insurance has a duty to defend and indemnify the plaintiffs in an underlying personal injury action. The case is 2:23-cv-00205, Crane 1 Holdco, Inc. et al v. Continental Insurance Company et al.

June 22, 2023, 3:35 AM

Crane 1 Holdco, Inc.

Crane 1 Services, Inc.

Aegis Syndicate No. 1225 at Lloyd's

Amlin Syndicate No. 2001 at Lloyd's

Ark Syndicate No. 4020 at Lloyd's

Atrium Syndicate No. 609 at Lloyd's

Chaucer Syndicate No. 184 at Lloyd's

Continental Insurance Company

Rsui Indemnity Company

Litchfield Cavo

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute