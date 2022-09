Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Barrow Weatherhead Lent LLP on Wednesday removed an employment lawsuit against Infor, a provider of business and productivity software, and Anne Walton to Massachusetts District Court. The complaint was filed by attorney Helen G. Litsas on behalf of Arthur Crandall. The case is 1:22-cv-11643, Crandall v. Walton et al.

Technology

September 28, 2022, 3:11 PM