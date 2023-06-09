Kathy H. Gao and Joseph V. Marra III of Morgan, Lewis & Bockius have entered appearances for First and Mission Properties and Ontario Airport Hotel Corporation in a pending lawsuit over alleged violations of the ADA. The complaint, which alleges physical access barriers at the defendant's Great America Parkway premises, was filed April 25 in California Northern District Court by the Moore Law Firm on behalf of Craig Crandall. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge James Donato, is 3:23-cv-02006, Crandall v. Ontario Airport Hotel Corporation et al.
Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure
June 09, 2023, 5:28 AM