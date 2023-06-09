Who Got The Work

Kathy H. Gao and Joseph V. Marra III of Morgan, Lewis & Bockius have entered appearances for First and Mission Properties and Ontario Airport Hotel Corporation in a pending lawsuit over alleged violations of the ADA. The complaint, which alleges physical access barriers at the defendant's Great America Parkway premises, was filed April 25 in California Northern District Court by the Moore Law Firm on behalf of Craig Crandall. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge James Donato, is 3:23-cv-02006, Crandall v. Ontario Airport Hotel Corporation et al.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

June 09, 2023, 5:28 AM

Craig Crandall

Moore Law Firm, P.C.

First And Mission Properties, LLC

Ontario Airport Hotel Corporation

Morgan, Lewis & Bockius

nature of claim: 446/over alleged violations of the ADA