New Suit - Copyright

Netflix and Royal Goode Productions were slapped with a copyright infringement lawsuit Friday in Pennsylvania Western District Court in relation to its popular series 'Tiger King.' The court action, brought by Acker Wood Intellectual Property Law on behalf of tattoo artist Molly Cramer, contends that Netflix showed a clip of a Joe Exotic tattoo designed by Cramer without her authorization in season 2 of the true crime documentary. The complaint further contends that Cramer received Joe Exotic's permission to post her tattoo on social media after season 2 was released on Netflix. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:22-cv-00131, Cramer v. Netflix, Inc. et al.