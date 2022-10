Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Severson & Werson and Kolar & Associates on Friday removed a warranty breach lawsuit against Ally Financial, Best Buy Quality Cars and American Contractors Indemnity Company to California Central District Court. The suit, for claims under the Magnuson-Moss Warranty Act, was filed by Lemon-Aid Legal on behalf of Heather Cram. The case is 8:22-cv-01940, Cram v. Orderyourcars.Com, Inc. Dba Best Buy Quality Cars et al.