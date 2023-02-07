New Suit - Contract

Kelly Hart & Hallman filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Monday in Texas Southern District Court on behalf of BGC Management d/b/a Silver Sands Vacation Rentals (SSVR) and Shana Craine. The complaint contends that Vacation Rental Pros Property Management failed to reimburse Craine for business expenses that were paid through accounts operated by BGC and Craine after SSVR was acquired by Vacation Rental. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-00044, Craine et al v. Vacation Rental Pros Property Management, LLC.

Real Estate

February 07, 2023, 6:37 AM