Who Got The Work

Goodwin Procter partner Carl E. Metzger has entered an appearance for MacroGenics and its CEO Scott Koenig in a pending securities class action. The case, filed July 26 in Maryland District Court by Levi & Korsinsky, accuses the defendants of providing misleading information concerning the interim safety data from the MacroGenics' ongoing study of vobramitamab duocarmazine in patients with metastatic astration, a resistant prostate cancer. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Deborah L. Boardman, is 8:24-cv-02184, Crain v. MacroGenics, Inc. et al.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

August 28, 2024, 10:16 AM

Plaintiffs

Derek Crain

Plaintiffs

Levi & Korsinsky

Defendants

MacroGenics, Inc.

Scott Koenig

defendant counsels

Goodwin Procter

Nature of Claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws