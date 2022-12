Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough and Wright, Lindsey & Jennings on Thursday removed a franchise lawsuit against Volkswagen to Arkansas Eastern District Court. The suit was filed by the Davidson Law Firm on behalf of Crain Imports of Fayetteville. The case is 4:22-cv-01264, Crain Imports of Fayetteville LLC v. Volkswagen Group of America Inc.