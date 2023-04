News From Law.com

Two family law lawyers from the Houston office of Dallas' KoonsFuller joined Crain Caton & James on Monday, bringing the family law practice to the midsize Houston firm.Sherri Evans and Jennifer Varadi joined Crain Caton as shareholders. Evans, who had been been managing shareholder of the KoonsFuller office, will lead the new Crain Caton family law section.

Legal Services – Mid-Size Law

April 05, 2023, 11:30 AM

nature of claim: /