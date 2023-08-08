New Suit - Securities

Target and members of its board of directors were slapped with a shareholder lawsuit on Aug. 8 in Florida Middle District Court. The suit accuses the defendants of adopting divisive and extreme ESG and DEI mandates which exposed the company to backlash from its 'core customer base of working families,' such as race-based hiring quotas and a recent Pride Month campaign which drew significant coverage. The suit was filed by Brian Craig, whose stock allegedly dropped by more than 15 percent in May following backlash against the Pride Month campaign. The suit is backed by Lawson Huck Gonzalez, Boyden Gray and the America First Legal Foundation. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00599, Craig v. Target Corp. et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

August 08, 2023, 6:31 PM

