Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Locke Lord on Wednesday removed a lawsuit against Midland Credit Management Inc. and Pressler, Felt & Warshaw to New Jersey District Court. The suit, for claims under the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act, was filed by attorney Edward B. Geller on behalf of Hazel Lou Craig. The case is 3:22-cv-06749, Craig v. Midland Credit Management, Inc. et al.

Banking & Financial Services

November 23, 2022, 7:09 PM