Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Locke Lord on Wednesday removed a lawsuit against Midland Credit Management Inc. and Pressler, Felt & Warshaw to New Jersey District Court. The suit, for claims under the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act, was filed by Hazel Lou Craig. The case is 1:22-cv-06749, Craig v. Midland Credit Management, Inc. et al.

Banking & Financial Services

November 23, 2022, 2:13 PM