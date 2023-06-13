Sean F. Perrin of Womble Bond Dickinson has entered an appearance for Platte River Insurance Co. and Garry McFadden in a pending lawsuit over alleged employment discrimination. The action was filed April 26 in North Carolina Western District Court by Burts Law on behalf of a female Mecklenburg County acting sergeant who claims that she was wrongfully terminated after physically defending herself in an altercation with an inmate. The suit also pursues disparate treatment claims based on gender. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Frank D. Whitney, is 3:23-cv-00246, Craig v. McFadden et al.
North Carolina
June 13, 2023, 7:02 AM