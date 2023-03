Who Got The Work

Todd B. Benoff of Alston & Bird has entered an appearance for Wix.com in a pending copyright infringement lawsuit. The action, filed Feb. 6 in California Central District Court by Select IP Law Corporation on behalf of aerial photographer Craig Schmitman, accuses a Wix hosted website of displaying Schmitman's photographs without permission. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Josephine L. Staton, is 2:23-cv-00888, Craig Schmitman v. Wix.com, Inc. et al.

Technology

March 23, 2023, 7:53 AM

