Assistant U.S. Attorneys removed an interpleader lawsuit against the IRS, Scott Turner and other defendants to Indiana Southern District Court on Friday. The suit, brought by Cohen Garelick & Glazier on behalf of law firm Craig Kelley & Faultless, pertains to settlement funds awarded to Turner in an underlying personal injury lawsuit. The complaint seeks to resolve competing lienholder claims to the settlement, including the plaintiff's own claim to a contingency fee. The case is 1:22-cv-02328, Craig Kelley & Faultless LLC v. Turner et al.