Removed To Federal Court

Assistant U.S. Attorneys removed an interpleader lawsuit against the IRS, Scott Turner and other defendants to Indiana Southern District Court on Friday. The suit, brought by Cohen Garelick & Glazier on behalf of law firm Craig Kelley & Faultless, pertains to settlement funds awarded to Turner in an underlying personal injury lawsuit. The complaint seeks to resolve competing lienholder claims to the settlement, including the plaintiff's own claim to a contingency fee. The case is 1:22-cv-02328, Craig Kelley & Faultless LLC v. Turner et al.