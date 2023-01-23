New Suit - Privacy Class Action

Meta Platforms was slapped with a digital privacy class action Monday in California Northern District Court over the alleged placement of a tracking pixel on certain financial services websites. The lawsuit, filed by Lockridge Grindal Nauen and George Gesten McDonald, alleges that installation of the Meta Pixel on sites including H&R Block, TaxAct and TaxSlayer, resulted in unlawful transmission of users' financial and tax information. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-00315, Craig et al v. Meta Platforms, Inc.

Technology

January 23, 2023, 11:58 AM