Burr & Forman partners Kathryn M. Willis and Bill Wasden have entered appearances for the City of Mobile in a pending lawsuit over alleged employment discrimination. The action was filed July 18 in Alabama Southern District Court by the Lento Law Group and Hach Rose Schirripa & Cheverie on behalf of two former fire captains who claim that they were subjected to discriminatory actions by the disciplinary board over a direct reports existing tattoo. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Kristi K. Dubose, is 1:23-cv-00269, Craig et al v. City of Mobile.

September 01, 2023, 9:55 AM

Jason Craig

Rodrick Shoots, Sr.

Hach Rose Schirripa & Cheverie LLP

Lento Law Group, P.C.

Hach Rose Schirripa & Cheverie

City of Mobile

Burr & Forman

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination