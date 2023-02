Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at YLaw on Wednesday removed a wrongful death lawsuit against Tyson Foods and other defendants to New Mexico District Court. The complaint, arising from a motor vehicle collision, was filed by Jaramillo Law Firm, Gorny Dandurand L.C. and Van Zanten & Onik on behalf of the Estate of Roger Derick Craghead and Kerri Craghead. The case is 1:23-cv-00157, Craghead v. Dee King Trucking, LP et al.