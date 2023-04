Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Ballard Spahr on Monday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Wells Fargo to Arizona District Court. The suit, filed by Garcia Kinsey & Villarreal on behalf of Cragar Holdings, accuses the bank of refusing to close the plaintiff's bank account and release the funds. The case is 2:23-cv-00643, Cragar Holdings Inc. v. Wells Fargo Bank N.A.

Banking & Financial Services

April 17, 2023, 8:27 PM

Plaintiffs

Cragar Holdings Incorporated

Plaintiffs

Garcia & Villarreal PLC

defendants

Wells Fargo Bank NA

defendant counsels

Ballard Spahr

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract