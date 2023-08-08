New Suit - Trademark

Baker & Hostetler filed a lawsuit Aug. 8 in Ohio Northern District Court alleging trademark infringement in connection with an asset purchase agreement on behalf of Crafts Group LLC. The complaint targets Bob and Heather's Threads and other defendants for allegedly refusing to cease infringing the plaintiff's 'BOBs' and 'Super BOBs' marks, as well as other associated marks, in marketing materials and orders placed with vendors. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-01542, Crafts Group LLC v. Purcell et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

August 08, 2023, 6:20 PM

Plaintiffs

Crafts Group, LLC

Plaintiffs

Baker & Hostetler

defendants

Bob and Heather's Threads, LLC

R. Todd Purcell

Robert T. Purcell

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims