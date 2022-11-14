Crackpot Ideas Sometimes Turn Out to Be True: Trump Challeng...

News From Law.com

Former President Donald Trump continued to press claims Monday that Twitter was acting on behalf of the government when the company banned his account following the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol, a claim that one legal expert said appears to be dubious. Trump and other Republican groups and individuals suing Twitter over censorship claims argued in a brief that past statements from Democratic lawmakers about potentially removing certain protections for social media companies amount to government coercion.

November 14, 2022, 5:59 PM