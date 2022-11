New Suit - ERISA

Jackson Lewis filed an ERISA lawsuit Monday in Michigan Eastern District Court on behalf of Crackers Demo LLC. The complaint targets Operating Engineers Local 324 Pension Fund. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-12821, Crackers Demo, LLC v. Operating Engineers Local 324 Pension Fund.

Construction & Engineering

November 21, 2022, 12:55 PM