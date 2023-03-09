Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath on Wednesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Selective Insurance Co. of America and Blake's Best Services LLC to Indiana Southern District Court. The complaint was filed by the Paganelli Law Group on behalf of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store. The court action seeks a declaration that Selective has an obligation to defend Cracker Barrel in an underlying personal injury lawsuit arising from construction work performed by Blake's Best. The case is 1:23-cv-00422, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. v. Selective Insurance Company Of America et al.

Insurance

March 09, 2023, 11:09 AM