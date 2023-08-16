Who Got The Work

William J. Dorsey of Blank Rome has stepped in as defense counsel to nominal defendant Robert Weed Plywood Corp., doing business as Robert Weed Corp., in a pending shareholder derivative lawsuit. The action, filed July 13 in Indiana Northern District Court by Jeselskis Brinkerhoff & Joseph, accuses David Weed, the acting CEO and majority shareholder of Robert Weed Corp., of misappropriating over $10 million of company funds without informing minority shareholders of such transactions. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Damon R. Leichty, is 3:23-cv-00665, Crace et al v. Robert Weed Plywood Corporation et al.

Construction & Engineering

August 16, 2023, 7:53 AM

