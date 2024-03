Who Got The Work

Stephen H. Price of Jackson Lewis has entered an appearance for Hatch Stamping Company in a pending lawsuit for alleged breaches of the Family and Medical Leave Act. The action was filed Jan. 25 in Tennessee Middle District Court by Employment & Consumer Law Group on behalf of a former employee. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Waverly D. Crenshaw Jr., is 3:24-cv-00078, Crabtree v. Hatch Stamping Company LLC.

Tennessee

March 11, 2024, 2:40 PM

Plaintiffs

Rodney Crabtree

Plaintiffs

Employment & Consumer Law Group

defendants

Hatch Stamping Company LLC

defendant counsels

Jackson Lewis

nature of claim: 751/for alleged breaches of the Family Medical Leave Act