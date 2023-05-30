Lauren Champaign of Foley & Lardner has entered an appearance for Aon Insurance Managers (Bermuda) Ltd. in a pending lawsuit. The complaint, filed April 14 in Virginia Eastern District Court by Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton on behalf of Scott A. Crabtree and other plaintiffs, seeks to recover dividends that were entrusted to Aon for distribution to the plaintiffs in the United States. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Anthony J. Trenga, is 1:23-cv-00493, Crabtree et al v. Aon Insurance Managers (Bermuda) Ltd. et al.
Agent & Broker
May 30, 2023, 11:08 AM