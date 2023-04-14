New Suit

Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton filed a lawsuit Friday in Virginia Eastern District Court on behalf of Scott A. Crabtree, Timothy Pohanka and other plaintiffs. The suit, naming Aon Insurance Managers (Bermuda) Ltd., seeks to recover dividends that were entrusted to Aon for distribution to the plaintiffs in the United States. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00493, Crabtree et al v. Aon Insurance Managers (Bermuda) Ltd. et al.

Agent & Broker

April 14, 2023, 11:54 AM

Plaintiffs

A. Joseph Wilkins, Jr.

Scott A. Crabtree

The Geoffrey P. Pohanka 2004 Family Trust

The Pohanka Grandchildrens Irr Trust

Timothy Pohanka

Plaintiffs

Seyfarth Shaw

defendants

Aon Insurance Managers (Bermuda) Ltd.

John Doe

nature of claim: 380/alleging unlawful business conduct