Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton filed a lawsuit Friday in Virginia Eastern District Court on behalf of Scott A. Crabtree, Timothy Pohanka and other plaintiffs. The suit, naming Aon Insurance Managers (Bermuda) Ltd., seeks to recover dividends that were entrusted to Aon for distribution to the plaintiffs in the United States. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00493, Crabtree et al v. Aon Insurance Managers (Bermuda) Ltd. et al.
Agent & Broker
April 14, 2023, 11:54 AM