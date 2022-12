New Suit

Allstate Property and Casualty Insurance Co. was hit with a bad faith insurance lawsuit Thursday in Mississippi Southern District Court. The lawsuit, which seeks payment of claims related to a 2018 motor vehicle collision, was filed by McHard, McHard, Anderson & Associates on behalf of Adriane and Caleb Crabtree. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-00348, Crabtree et al v. Allstate Property and Casualty Insurance Company et al.