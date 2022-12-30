Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Hall, Estill, Hardwick, Gable, Golden & Nelson and Baker Botts on Friday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Engie North America Inc., King Plains Wind Land Holdings LLC and King Plains Wind Project LLC to Oklahoma Western District Court. The suit was filed by attorney David C. Henneke on behalf of James R. Crabbs, Sandra K. Crabbs, Bradley J. Pierce and Kathryn S. Pierce. The lawsuit seek royalties from a wind royalty and revenue easement. The case is 5:22-cv-01103, Crabbs et al v. Engie North America Inc et al.

Renewable Energy

December 30, 2022, 4:19 PM