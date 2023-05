Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Dentons on Tuesday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc. and its regional operations manager Kolby Worthy to Texas Northern District Court. The complaint, for claims of late delivery for a newly purchased vehicle that was alleged to be in an inferior condition, was filed by a pro se plaintiff. The case is 4:23-cv-00536, C&R Transport Services LLC. v. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (America) Inc.

Automotive

May 30, 2023, 7:01 PM

Plaintiffs

C&R Transport Services LLC.

Charles Lovett

defendants

Kolby Worthy

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (America) Inc.

defendant counsels

Dentons

nature of claim: 195/over alleged product defects