News From Law.com

C.R. Bard Inc. was denied a fair trial in a $68 million pelvic mesh injury suit when it was prohibited from telling the jury that it was complying with the law when it marketed the devices in question without conducting clinical trials, the New Jersey Supreme Court ruled. The court, affirming the judgment of the Appellate Division with a modification, remanded the case for a new trial.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

July 25, 2023, 4:46 PM

nature of claim: /