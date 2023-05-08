New Suit - Real Property

Union Pacific was sued on Monday in Missouri Western District Court for trespass and unlawful taking. The suit was brought by Stewart Wald & McCulley on behalf of CPR Associates, which purchased a plot of land to construct a butterfly reservation. According to the complaint, Union Pacific entered the plaintiff's land without notice and stayed for several months for work relating to a railroad bridge on adjacent property, rendering the plaintiff's land useless. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:23-cv-00309, CPR Associates Inc. v. Union Pacific Railroad Co.

Transportation & Logistics

May 08, 2023, 4:13 PM

Plaintiffs

Cpr Associates, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Stewart, Wald & Mcculley, LLC

defendants

Union Pacific Railroad Company

nature of claim: 210/related to a government taking of private property