Faegre Drinker, Biddle & Reath filed a trade secret lawsuit against NTX Griddle Systems, an industrial griddle manufacturer, and its owners, Stephanie Gringas and Steven Gringas, in Texas Northern District Court on Thursday. The complaint, filed on behalf of CPM Acquisition Corp. and TSA Griddle Systems, accuses the plaintiffs' former employee, Steven Gringas, of starting a competitive business and accessing its trade secret information to contact its customers and access its inventory. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:23-cv-00469, CPM Acquisition Corp. et al v. NTX Griddle Systems LLC et al.

May 11, 2023, 6:50 PM

