New Suit

Musick, Peeler & Garrett filed an insurance coverage lawsuit Monday in California Central District Court on behalf of CPA Mutual Insurance Company of America Risk Retention Group. The suit, targeting Brendan Thompson and other defendants, seeks a declaration that CPA has no duty to defend or indemnify the defendants in an underlying lawsuit. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-06696, Cpa Mutual Insurance Company of America Risk Retention Group v. Kallman + Thompson + Logan, LLP et al.

Insurance

September 19, 2022, 4:42 PM