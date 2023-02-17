New Suit - Privacy Class Action

Meta Platforms was hit with a digital privacy class action on Friday in California Northern District Court. The suit, for claims under the Electronic Communications Privacy Act and various state privacy statutes, was filed on behalf of customers of H&R Block, TaxSlayer and TaxAct whose private financial information was allegedly shared with Meta through online tracking pixels. The suit was brought by Barrack Rodos & Bacine, Altshuler Berzon and the Emerson Firm. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-00735, C.P. v. Meta Platforms Inc.

Technology

February 17, 2023, 8:32 PM