New Suit - Trade Secrets

Taylor English Duma filed a trade secret lawsuit Monday in Georgia Northern District Court on behalf of natural and synthetic turf manufacturers CP Turf Parent, Path to Prosperity and Synthetic Grass Pros Distributing (SGP). The suit pursues claims against two former SGP employees for allegedly misappropriating confidential information in favor of a competitor and soliciting the companies employees and customers. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:22-cv-00252, CP Turf Parent, LLC et al v. Caraway et al.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

November 16, 2022, 5:12 AM