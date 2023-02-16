Cozen OConnor Stakes Claim To Boulder Market With 13 IP Hire...

News From Law.com

A team of 13 intellectual property professionals from Lathrop GPM, including a former local office leader, joined Cozen O'Connor this week, serving as the Am Law 100 firm's first practitioners in Boulder, Colorado. Curtis Vock, an equity shareholder at Cozen O'Connor who served as partner-in-charge of Lathrop's Boulder office, said the newly added group will work remotely until early next month, when the firm plans to open an office in the newly entered market, which Vock called a "high-tech mecca."

February 16, 2023, 11:59 AM