Cozen OConnor Sees Modest Growth in 2023, Owing to Diversifi...

Continuing on a decade-long path of "steady, sustainable, strategic growth", Cozen O'Connor booked a 5.5% increase in gross revenue in 2023, boosting its top line by about $34 million to just over $653 million. Boasting an intentionally diversified practice mix and income stream, the firm also fleshed out its nonequity tier, seeing an 8.7% jump in nonequity partner head count and a 4.5% overall increase in the partnership tier. Despite this growth, the firm delivered a 2% increase in profits per equity partner (PEP), coming in at $1.139 million.

March 07, 2024, 11:26 AM

