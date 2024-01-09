Cozen OConnor Launches DEI Strategies and Solutions Practice...

News From Law.com

Cozen O'Connor announced its launch of a DEI strategies and solutions practice in response to 2023's Supreme Court decisions on affirmative action and diversity efforts.The group is chaired by Cozen litigation partner Simeon Brier, who also serves as chair of the firm's DEI initiatives and co-chair of the firm's diversity committee. In addition to Brier, the new practice group has eight points of contact across the firm, including chief diversity officer Lynnette Williams, and two of its ancillary businesses, the Healy+ group and the public strategies group.

January 09, 2024, 3:36 PM

