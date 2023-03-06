Cozen OConnor Lands Shook Hardy Duo to Lead Emerging Data Pr...

News From Law.com

Cozen O'Connor has hired two former Shook, Hardy & Bacon partners in Chicago to lead the firm's emerging data privacy trends group, as demand for experts in the practice continues to be brisk. Erin Bolan Hines and Melissa Siebert founded their practice together in 2017 and moved to Shook Hardy & Bacon from Baker & Hostetler in 2019. All told, the pair have worked on over 150 class action lawsuits in Illinois alone regarding the Biometric Information Privacy Act.

Legal Services

March 06, 2023, 5:51 PM