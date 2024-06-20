Cozen OConnor, Faegre Drinker Add to State AGs Practices | L...

News From Law.com

Cozen O'Connor and Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath have added new leaders to their state attorneys general practices. Former Arkansas Attorney General Dustin McDaniel will serve as co-chair for the Cozen O’Connor practice, while Faegre Drinker has brought in former New York deputy attorney general Avi Schick, who also previously led Troutman Pepper Hamilton & Sanders’ government investigations, compliance and enforcement practice in New York. The two Philadelphia-rooted firms aren’t alone in increasing their bench strength in white-collar and government investigations work, however. Since the beginning of June, Shook, Hardy & Bacon has launched a dedicated government investigations and litigation group, and Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom; Winston & Strawn; McDermott Will & Emery; and Dorsey & Whitney have all made their own lateral announcements in this space as well.

June 20, 2024, 4:16 PM

