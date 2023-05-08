Cozen OConnor, Duane Morris Pace Law Firm Contributions in P...

News From Law.com

Despite Philadelphia's uniquely strict campaign finance laws, which limit how much businesses can donate to campaigns before they are no longer eligible for city contracts, local law firms are still finding ways to participate in the highly-funded race to determine the city's next mayor. In this year's highly contested mayoral race, which has racked up nearly $6.5 million in campaign funding amongst its top candidates, individual attorneys and law firm political action committees donated at least $169,000, based on an analysis by The Legal of campaign contributions of $1,000 and above.

May 08, 2023, 5:00 AM

